Silgo Retail standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.12% to Rs 8.76 crore

Net profit of Silgo Retail declined 7.69% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.12% to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.7610.32 -15 OPM %13.3612.02 -PBDT0.810.89 -9 PBT0.800.87 -8 NP0.600.65 -8

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:20 IST

