Silgo Retail standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.12% to Rs 8.76 crore

Net profit of Silgo Retail declined 7.69% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.12% to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.7610.3213.3612.020.810.890.800.870.600.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)