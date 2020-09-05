Simbhaoli Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Vistar Amar standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Sales rise 27.85% to Rs 347.84 crore

Net Loss of Simbhaoli Sugars reported to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.85% to Rs 347.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 272.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales347.84272.06 28 OPM %2.315.94 -PBDT4.123.94 5 PBT-4.74-7.72 39 NP-4.81-10.09 52

