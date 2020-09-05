Simbhaoli Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 27.85% to Rs 347.84 croreNet Loss of Simbhaoli Sugars reported to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.85% to Rs 347.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 272.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales347.84272.06 28 OPM %2.315.94 -PBDT4.123.94 5 PBT-4.74-7.72 39 NP-4.81-10.09 52
