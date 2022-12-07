Singapore Market ends lower

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 26.92 points or 0.83% to 3,225.45 after trading between 3,225.45 and 3,252.25. Volume was 1.53 billion shares worth S$1.12 billion changed hands.
There were 227 gainers and 319 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was Hongkong Land which rose 2.6%, while the bottom performing stock was CapitaLand Investment, falling 3.8%.
The local banks were lower. DBS declined 1.5%, and UOB dropped 0.8. OCBC Bank closed 0.16% down.
