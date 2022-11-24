JUST IN
Australia Market closes in green

Capital Market 

Australia stock market finished session slightly higher on Thursday, 24 November 2022, on following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, as hopes for a slower pace of interest rate hikes by the U. S. Federal Reserve.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 10 points, or 0.14%, to 7,241.75. The broader All Ordinaries index added 9.82 points, or 0.13%, to 7,432.23.

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were ST BARBARA and BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS, up 9.1% and 8.6% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were NEW HOPE CORP and WHITE HAVEN CO, down 8.8% and 6.7% respectively.

Total 7 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index.

A-REIT was the best performing sector, gaining +1.37%. Meanwhile, Information technology (up 1.3%) and materials (up 0.9%) issues were also notable gainers. Energy sector was worst performer, erasing 1.8%.

Shares of gold miners were the standout, with Evolution Mining up 6.6% after its announcement of significant new copper-gold extensions at their Ernest Henry site. Northern Star Resources shares gained 2.6% after a rise in gold futures overnight.

Shares in copper mining companies were also up, with exploration company Chalice Mining surging 6% and copper and gold producer Silver Lake Resources jumping 4.6%.

Shares of coal companies took a hit, with New Hope down 8.8%, while Yancoal had slid 4% . Whitehaven shares closed down after the company announcement that managing director and chief executive Paul Flynn had this week sold 900,000 shares in the company, worth $7.8 million.

Energy giant AGL's shares declined after it announced it would close South Australia's Torrens Island B gas-fired power plant in 2026.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:12 IST

