FCS Software Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

R&B Denims Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd and BLB Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 March 2023.

FCS Software Solutions Ltd crashed 9.21% to Rs 2.07 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

R&B Denims Ltd lost 7.08% to Rs 15.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73674 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd tumbled 6.57% to Rs 38.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 308 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd shed 5.84% to Rs 28.21. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16175 shares in the past one month.

BLB Ltd pared 5.58% to Rs 21. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7008 shares in the past one month.

