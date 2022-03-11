Allcargo Logistics board to mull interim dividend on 16 Mar

The logistics company on Friday announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Wednesday, 16 March to consider the recommendation of an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

The board has fixed Friday, 25 March 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

Allcargo Logistics is India's largest integrated logistics solutions provider.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 354.86 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in Q3 FY21. Consolidated net sales surged 114.61% to Rs 5869.05 crore in Q3 FY22 over Rs 2734.68 crore in Q3 FY21.

Shares of Allcargo Logistics were trading 1.58% higher at Rs 308.5 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)