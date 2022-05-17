SJVN to develop hydel power project worth Rs 4,900 cr in Nepal

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of the 490 MW Arun-4 hydro electric project in Nepal has been signed in Lumbini, Nepal.

The project will be developed in joint venture mode by the company and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) with the company having majority share. It is expected to generate around 2100 million units of energy per annum.

The expected cost of this project situated in Sankhuwasabha District Province - 1 of Nepal is Rs 4900 crore.

This is the 3rd project of the company on Arun River basin. Two other projects, i.e., 900 MW Arun-3 and 669 MW Lower Arun are already being developed by the company.

With signing of this MoU, the company will have portfolio of three projects in Nepal having total capacity of 2059 MW.

These projects will assist the company in achieving its ambitious shared vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by 2040 and simultaneously contribute towards RE capacity addition target of 500 GW by 2030 set by Government of India.

SJVN is a hydroelectric power generation company. On a consolidated basis, net profit of SJVN declined 43.60% to 235.46 crore on a 11.19% increase in net sales to Rs 549.14 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of SJVN ended flat at Rs 27.30 on Monday.

