Indian Oil Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 991.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter
SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 27.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 5.36 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities declined 27.43% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.365.29 1 OPM %44.4045.37 -PBDT2.322.38 -3 PBT2.232.22 0 NP1.271.75 -27

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 18:23 IST

