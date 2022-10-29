SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 27.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 5.36 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities declined 27.43% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.365.2944.4045.372.322.382.232.221.271.75

