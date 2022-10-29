SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 27.43% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 5.36 croreNet profit of SKP Securities declined 27.43% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.365.29 1 OPM %44.4045.37 -PBDT2.322.38 -3 PBT2.232.22 0 NP1.271.75 -27
