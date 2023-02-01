NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 14.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.61% to Rs 482.15 crore

Net profit of NACL Industries rose 14.71% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 482.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 399.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.482.15399.767.797.3628.4026.6122.1120.3016.5314.41

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)