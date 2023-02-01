KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 43.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.36% to Rs 917.12 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies rose 43.54% to Rs 100.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.36% to Rs 917.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 622.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.917.12622.3718.2018.42179.78118.70139.3787.55100.4970.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)