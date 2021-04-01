Tata Motors gains after Q4 auto sales update

Tata Motors rose 1.06% to Rs 305.05 after the auto major's total sales in the domestic & international market for Q4 FY21 stood at 191,720 vehicles, up by 89.04% from 101,420 units sold during Q4 FY20.

The company's total domestic sales have increased by 94% to 182,824 units in Q4 FY21 from 94,256 units in Q4 FY20.

In March 2020, the Tata Group company sold 66,609 vehicles in the domestic market, as compared to 11,012 vehicles sold in March 2020. The company's total commercial vehicle (CV) sales (domestic + exports) were at 40,609 units in March 2021 as against 7,123 units in March 2020.

Girish Wagh, president, commercial vehicles business unit, Tata Motors, said: Commercial vehicle domestic sale in Q4 FY21 at 98,966 units was 20% higher than the previous quarter, continuing its sequential growth. It was also higher by 59% over Q4 FY20.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) and intermediate light commercial vehicles (ILCVs) continued to lead the recovery growing by 48% and 34% respectively over the previous quarter on back of improved consumer sentiments, firming freight rates and higher infrastructure demand including road construction and mining.

International business grew by 19% over Q3 FY21 and 25% over Q4 FY20, as the key markets started returning to normalcy. We continue to monitor and work on the supply chain to improve availability, especially of electronic components. We are also reviewing our business continuity plans in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, the company sold 29,654 units in March 2021 as compared to 5,676 units in March 2020.

Shailesh Chandra, president, passenger vehicles business unit, Tata Motors, said: The PV industry witnessed a strong growth in Q4FY21 on a low base with robust demand for personal mobility and new launches driving demand. Tata Motors PV Business posted its highest ever sales in 9-years, in March 2021 and Q4 FY21.

In FY21 the business registered its highest ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69% versus FY20. The company's New Forever product range, including the new Tata Safari, continues to witness strong acceptance in the market.

In the EV segment, the company sold 4,219 units in FY21, a threefold increase over FY20. The company also registered its highest ever monthly and quarterly sales of 705 EVs and 1,711 EVs in March 21 and Q4 FY21. Nexon EV, the highest sold EV in the country, crossed the milestone of 4,000 units, since its launch in January 2020.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

On a consolidated basis, the auto major's net profit surged 64.9% to Rs 3,222.21 crore on 5.4% rise in net sales to Rs 74,878.98 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

