SML ISUZU soars after strong February sales

hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 682.55 at 13:40 IST on BSE after the company said its total sales rose 32.85% to 1,282 units in February 2019 over February 2018.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 1 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 89.50 points, or 0.25% to 35,956.94.

On the BSE, 26,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 877 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 682.55 and a low of Rs 564.60 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 929 on 2 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 520 on 19 February 2019.

reported net loss of Rs 14.80 crore in Q3 December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 9.76 crore in Q3 December 2017. Net sales rose 4.57% to Rs 231.58 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

