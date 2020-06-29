Venky's (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 96.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.42% to Rs 660.86 croreNet loss of Venky's (India) reported to Rs 96.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 29.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.42% to Rs 660.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 830.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 174.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.16% to Rs 3261.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3043.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales660.86830.39 -20 3261.023043.14 7 OPM %-17.787.18 --0.6510.13 - PBDT-118.6960.02 PL -15.45305.87 PL PBT-129.1452.33 PL -49.70276.52 PL NP-96.7329.94 PL -27.16174.14 PL
