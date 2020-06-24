Precision Camshafts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.19% to Rs 179.47 croreNet loss of Precision Camshafts reported to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.19% to Rs 179.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 199.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 203.47% to Rs 34.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 746.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 695.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales179.47199.83 -10 746.23695.21 7 OPM %15.2625.96 -14.9717.93 - PBDT28.9753.11 -45 124.06133.59 -7 PBT6.4932.24 -80 37.6455.59 -32 NP-4.012.67 PL 34.9611.52 203
