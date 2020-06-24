JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Somany Home Innovation consolidated net profit declines 65.73% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Precision Camshafts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.19% to Rs 179.47 crore

Net loss of Precision Camshafts reported to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.19% to Rs 179.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 199.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 203.47% to Rs 34.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 746.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 695.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales179.47199.83 -10 746.23695.21 7 OPM %15.2625.96 -14.9717.93 - PBDT28.9753.11 -45 124.06133.59 -7 PBT6.4932.24 -80 37.6455.59 -32 NP-4.012.67 PL 34.9611.52 203

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU