Sobha consolidated net profit declines 55.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.89% to Rs 910.10 crore

Net profit of Sobha declined 55.25% to Rs 50.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.89% to Rs 910.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1397.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.25% to Rs 281.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 297.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 3753.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3442.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

