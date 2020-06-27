Sobha consolidated net profit declines 55.25% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.89% to Rs 910.10 croreNet profit of Sobha declined 55.25% to Rs 50.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.89% to Rs 910.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1397.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.25% to Rs 281.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 297.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 3753.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3442.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales910.101397.80 -35 3753.903442.10 9 OPM %27.9617.42 -29.7119.56 - PBDT100.20191.50 -48 505.30510.60 -1 PBT81.40175.60 -54 433.00448.30 -3 NP50.70113.30 -55 281.50297.10 -5
