Milkfood reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.82% to Rs 106.19 crore

Net loss of Milkfood reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.82% to Rs 106.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales106.19168.07 -37 OPM %2.665.12 -PBDT0.687.00 -90 PBT-1.975.12 PL NP-0.063.69 PL

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 17:43 IST

