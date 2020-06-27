Milkfood reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HRB Floriculture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Jupiter Infomedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Universal Office Automation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sunrise Industrial Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Tea Time reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 36.82% to Rs 106.19 croreNet loss of Milkfood reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.82% to Rs 106.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales106.19168.07 -37 OPM %2.665.12 -PBDT0.687.00 -90 PBT-1.975.12 PL NP-0.063.69 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU