Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 3.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 3.24 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools rose 3.57% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.243.93 -18 OPM %17.9013.49 -PBDT0.560.53 6 PBT0.420.39 8 NP0.290.28 4

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 13:49 IST

