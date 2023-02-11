Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 3.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 3.24 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools rose 3.57% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.243.9317.9013.490.560.530.420.390.290.28

