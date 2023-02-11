Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 3.57% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 3.24 croreNet profit of Solitaire Machine Tools rose 3.57% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.243.93 -18 OPM %17.9013.49 -PBDT0.560.53 6 PBT0.420.39 8 NP0.290.28 4
