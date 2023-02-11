Precision Wires India standalone net profit declines 16.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 698.54 crore

Net profit of Precision Wires India declined 16.63% to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 698.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 704.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.698.54704.834.684.9624.6528.2521.0224.3915.1418.16

