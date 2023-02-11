VTM standalone net profit declines 62.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.04% to Rs 49.33 crore

Net profit of VTM declined 62.33% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.04% to Rs 49.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.49.3360.195.4310.403.886.511.384.221.133.00

