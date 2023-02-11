JUST IN
VTM standalone net profit declines 62.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.04% to Rs 49.33 crore

Net profit of VTM declined 62.33% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.04% to Rs 49.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales49.3360.19 -18 OPM %5.4310.40 -PBDT3.886.51 -40 PBT1.384.22 -67 NP1.133.00 -62

