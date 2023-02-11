VTM standalone net profit declines 62.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
VTM standalone net profit declines 61.69% in the September 2022 quarter
Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 66.08% in the December 2022 quarter
Visagar Financial Services standalone net profit declines 22.92% in the December 2022 quarter
Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 67.11% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 18.04% to Rs 49.33 croreNet profit of VTM declined 62.33% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.04% to Rs 49.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales49.3360.19 -18 OPM %5.4310.40 -PBDT3.886.51 -40 PBT1.384.22 -67 NP1.133.00 -62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU