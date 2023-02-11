Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 7.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 142.11 crore

Net profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose 7.13% to Rs 29.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 142.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 133.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.142.11133.5629.3436.7349.5849.9440.4541.1229.4427.48

