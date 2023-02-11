Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 7.13% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 142.11 crore

Net profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose 7.13% to Rs 29.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 142.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 133.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales142.11133.56 6 OPM %29.3436.73 -PBDT49.5849.94 -1 PBT40.4541.12 -2 NP29.4427.48 7

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 12:54 IST

