Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ambition Mica Ltd, TCI Developers Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and Eon Electric Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 November 2018.
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd lost 14.99% to Rs 173.25 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 44837 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29907 shares in the past one month.
Ambition Mica Ltd crashed 9.38% to Rs 21.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11091 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4948 shares in the past one month.
TCI Developers Ltd tumbled 9.01% to Rs 350.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 954 shares in the past one month.
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd corrected 8.48% to Rs 192. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2474 shares in the past one month.
Eon Electric Ltd shed 8.06% to Rs 45.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5588 shares in the past one month.
