Som Distilleries & Breweries standalone net profit declines 6.28% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 16.93% to Rs 58.80 croreNet profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries declined 6.28% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 16.93% to Rs 58.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 70.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales58.8070.78 -17 OPM %15.1717.45 -PBDT8.3410.15 -18 PBT7.089.25 -23 NP4.634.94 -6
