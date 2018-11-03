JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Reliance Power consolidated net profit declines 7.41% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Som Distilleries & Breweries standalone net profit declines 6.28% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.93% to Rs 58.80 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries declined 6.28% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 16.93% to Rs 58.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 70.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales58.8070.78 -17 OPM %15.1717.45 -PBDT8.3410.15 -18 PBT7.089.25 -23 NP4.634.94 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements