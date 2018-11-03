Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit declines 36.44% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.83% to Rs 70.19 croreNet profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries declined 36.44% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 70.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 70.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales70.1970.78 -1 OPM %12.8717.45 -PBDT7.4410.15 -27 PBT5.549.25 -40 NP3.144.94 -36
