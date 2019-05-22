Somany Ceramics standalone net profit declines 15.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.53% to Rs 510.13 crore

Net profit of declined 15.91% to Rs 19.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.53% to Rs 510.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 523.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.85% to Rs 46.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.93% to Rs 1685.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1653.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

