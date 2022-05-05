Sona BLW Precision Forgings partners with C-Motive Technologies

To develop electrostatic motors for EV applications

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has partnered with C-Motive Technologies (C-Motive), the technology company that has developed the world's first commercially viable electrostatic motor. Sona Comstar and C-Motive will collaborate to develop electrostatic drive motors for electric vehicle (EV) applications, for which the serial production is likely start in 2026. The proposal, amongst others, involves participation in CMotive's latest financing round.

C-Motive's product is a reinvention of the electric motor. Traditional electric motors use electromagnetic forces to convert electric power to mechanical power. C-Motive's product harnesses the power of static cling to liberate engineers and designers from permanent magnets and active cooling. C-Motive's electrostatic machines deliver high torque and ultrahigh efficiency at low speeds without using rare earth metals or permanent magnets.

C-Motive's electrostatic machine technology can be scaled from a single kilowatt to tens of megawatts. These machines can be designed for varied purposes: small, modular torque motors for stationary applications to large, rugged machines for e-mobility drivetrains and multimegawatt generators for wind turbines. By limiting the use of copper and removing the need for permanent magnets, C-Motive's technology can deliver a machine that is less price volatile and more efficient at the same time, reducing embodied carbon and carbon emissions along the way.

