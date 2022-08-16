Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 108.62 points or 0.56% at 19131.36 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 2.36%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.96%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.19%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.89%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.87%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.8%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.68%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 260.16 or 0.44% at 59722.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.05 points or 0.51% at 17788.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 231.36 points or 0.83% at 28137.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 76.4 points or 0.87% at 8869.49.

On BSE,1876 shares were trading in green, 1599 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

