Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 25.55% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sonata Software standalone net profit declines 9.98% in the June 2020 quarter
Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 5.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Oracle Credit standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 952.44 croreNet profit of Sonata Software declined 25.55% to Rs 49.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 952.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 874.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales952.44874.63 9 OPM %8.2010.25 -PBDT77.78102.57 -24 PBT67.5793.62 -28 NP49.9267.05 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU