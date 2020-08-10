Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 25.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 952.44 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software declined 25.55% to Rs 49.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 952.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 874.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.952.44874.638.2010.2577.78102.5767.5793.6249.9267.05

