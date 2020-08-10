JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IFCI receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CARE

LKP Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 25.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 952.44 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software declined 25.55% to Rs 49.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 952.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 874.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales952.44874.63 9 OPM %8.2010.25 -PBDT77.78102.57 -24 PBT67.5793.62 -28 NP49.9267.05 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 16:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU