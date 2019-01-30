SORIL Infra Resources standalone net profit declines 80.05% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.10% to Rs 37.58 croreNet profit of SORIL Infra Resources declined 80.05% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 37.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales37.5840.02 -6 OPM %6.1223.01 -PBDT6.9310.76 -36 PBT1.517.06 -79 NP1.467.32 -80
