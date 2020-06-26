Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit declines 97.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.08% to Rs 5062.15 croreNet profit of Ashok Leyland declined 97.46% to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 712.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.08% to Rs 5062.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9749.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 83.80% to Rs 336.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2078.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.60% to Rs 21748.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32753.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5062.159749.82 -48 21748.1232753.24 -34 OPM %13.9215.30 -14.8714.98 - PBDT299.661137.83 -74 1542.433544.47 -56 PBT91.02963.20 -91 792.442868.91 -72 NP18.07712.53 -97 336.672078.70 -84
