Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit declines 97.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.08% to Rs 5062.15 crore

Net profit of Ashok Leyland declined 97.46% to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 712.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.08% to Rs 5062.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9749.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.80% to Rs 336.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2078.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.60% to Rs 21748.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32753.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5062.159749.8221748.1232753.2413.9215.3014.8714.98299.661137.831542.433544.4791.02963.20792.442868.9118.07712.53336.672078.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)