Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit declines 70.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.11% to Rs 364.77 crore

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings declined 70.68% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.11% to Rs 364.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 562.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.25% to Rs 73.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.81% to Rs 1606.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1954.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

364.77562.111606.771954.9111.4015.2511.3315.0342.9788.80189.45303.5716.4662.0686.41209.2412.8643.8673.03138.45

