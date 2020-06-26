Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit declines 70.68% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.11% to Rs 364.77 croreNet profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings declined 70.68% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.11% to Rs 364.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 562.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.25% to Rs 73.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.81% to Rs 1606.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1954.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales364.77562.11 -35 1606.771954.91 -18 OPM %11.4015.25 -11.3315.03 - PBDT42.9788.80 -52 189.45303.57 -38 PBT16.4662.06 -73 86.41209.24 -59 NP12.8643.86 -71 73.03138.45 -47
