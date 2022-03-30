Bharat Electronics gains on bagging Rs 3102-cr contract from MoD

-
ALSO READ
BEL jumps after MoD inks contract worth Rs 1075 crore
Bharat Electronics bags order worth Rs 2,400 cr from Hindustan Aeronautics
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) jumps on bagging international certification in aerospace industry
Bharat Electronics bags export order from Airbus Defence and Space
Bharat Electronics Q3 PAT doubles YoY to Rs 585 cr
-
Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 1.21% to Rs 209.80 after the company secured two separate orders from India's Ministry of Defence worth an aggregate Rs 3102 crore.The Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India, and Navratna Defence PSU BEL on Tuesday, 29 March 2022, signed a contract for Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR) for the Indian Air Force. The IEWR will be used to test and evaluate airborne Electronic Warfare (EW) equipment and validate their deployment in an Operational Scenario. The overall cost of the contract is estimated to be Rs 1109 crore.
Separately, MoD and BEL on Tuesday, 29 March 2022, concluded a contract for supply of Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force. The overall cost of the contract is estimated to be Rs 1993 crore.
State-run BEL is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the Army, Navy and the Air Force. The Government of India held 51.14% stake in BEL as on 31 December 2021.
BEL's reported net profit jumped 114.3% to Rs 595.86 crore on 61.3% increase in net sales to Rs 3660.84 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU