Multibase India standalone net profit declines 47.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.14% to Rs 13.59 crore

Net profit of Multibase India declined 47.45% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.14% to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.91% to Rs 7.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.62% to Rs 59.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.5921.62 -37 59.78109.94 -46 OPM %13.1723.13 -10.9617.82 - PBDT2.895.80 -50 10.9222.67 -52 PBT2.645.59 -53 9.9621.79 -54 NP2.063.92 -47 7.5415.36 -51

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 18:56 IST

