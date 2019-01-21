JUST IN
Vivimed Labs Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
South Indian Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd and Vakrangee Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 January 2019.

South Indian Bank Ltd crashed 8.04% to Rs 14.3 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 6.39% to Rs 32.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

EID Parry (India) Ltd lost 6.35% to Rs 200. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39018 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd slipped 5.33% to Rs 61.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd corrected 4.95% to Rs 48.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 15:00 IST

