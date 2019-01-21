Volumes spurt at Shriram City Union Finance Ltd counter

notched up volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6117 shares

Housing & Ltd, J K Cements Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 January 2019.

notched up volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6117 shares. The stock slipped 1.31% to Rs.1,750.25. Volumes stood at 3911 shares in the last session.

Housing & Ltd registered volume of 65.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.25% to Rs.45.10. Volumes stood at 6.14 lakh shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17498 shares. The stock increased 0.61% to Rs.738.10. Volumes stood at 26439 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 91.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.49% to Rs.168.25. Volumes stood at 83.64 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 4.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79121 shares. The stock gained 5.64% to Rs.163.00. Volumes stood at 64892 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)