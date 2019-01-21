Volumes spurt at Shriram City Union Finance Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company allots 50 lakh equity shares
Volumes jump at Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd counter
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.48 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.58 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Spikes 3.91%
-
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd notched up volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6117 shares
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, J K Cements Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 January 2019.
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd notched up volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6117 shares. The stock slipped 1.31% to Rs.1,750.25. Volumes stood at 3911 shares in the last session.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd registered volume of 65.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.25% to Rs.45.10. Volumes stood at 6.14 lakh shares in the last session.
J K Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17498 shares. The stock increased 0.61% to Rs.738.10. Volumes stood at 26439 shares in the last session.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd clocked volume of 91.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.49% to Rs.168.25. Volumes stood at 83.64 lakh shares in the last session.
Take Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 4.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79121 shares. The stock gained 5.64% to Rs.163.00. Volumes stood at 64892 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU