Outcome of board meeting of Jet Airways (India)

Held on 25 March 2019

The of at its meeting held on 25 March 2019 has approved the following -

The conversion of Re 1 of Lenders' debt into equity by the issuance of 11.4 crore equity shares, in accordance with the RBI Circular of 12 February, 2018. With this, the consortium of Indian lenders, led by (SBI), will become the majority shareholders of

Reconstitution of the of the Company by:

-Resignation of Promoter, Naresh Goyal, Anita Goyal, and Kevin Knight, of from their positions on the Company's Board.

-The two nominees of the Promoter and one nominee of will continue on the Board.

-Two lender nominees will be inducted to its Board, subject to the receipt of requisite approvals.

As part of the Resolution Plan, the Lenders will provide an immediate interim funding support of Rs 1500 crore to The Company will also engage with payment intermediaries for release of trapped cash. The will leverage the funding to partly clear pending dues towards lessors, vendors, creditors and employees in a phased manner. The move will see Jet Airways re-deploy several of its grounded aircraft back into its network, helping renew many of the routes it had temporarily suspended, which will help restore normalcy of operations, aiding the airline's long term transformation to continue expansion and to regain its position as a

An (IMC) has been constituted to oversee the overall financial and operational performance of the under the overall supervision of the with the support of McKinsey & Co.

As part of the resolution plan, the Lenders will also begin the process of sale/ issue of shares to new investors which is expected to be completed in the June quarter.

