Sanjivani Paranteral reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 38.66% to Rs 5.38 croreNet profit of Sanjivani Paranteral reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.66% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 53.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.70% to Rs 25.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.383.88 39 25.0917.96 40 OPM %-8.18-510.57 --7.01-290.81 - PBDT0.33-19.92 LP -1.13-52.19 98 PBT0.02-20.22 LP -2.30-53.38 96 NP0.29-19.25 LP -2.07-53.06 96
