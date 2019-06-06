Blue Coast Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 189.58 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Blue Coast Hotels reported to Rs 189.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 194.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 60.90% to Rs 52.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 134.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales043.47 -100 52.74134.89 -61 OPM %035.15 --31.5120.70 - PBDT-166.73-0.97 -17089 -167.845.08 PL PBT-166.80-2.73 -6010 -171.00-1.66 -10201 NP-189.58-2.73 -6844 -194.36-1.66 -11608
