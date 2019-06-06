JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Parsoli Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Virtual Global Education standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Blue Coast Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 189.58 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Blue Coast Hotels reported to Rs 189.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 194.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 60.90% to Rs 52.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 134.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales043.47 -100 52.74134.89 -61 OPM %035.15 --31.5120.70 - PBDT-166.73-0.97 -17089 -167.845.08 PL PBT-166.80-2.73 -6010 -171.00-1.66 -10201 NP-189.58-2.73 -6844 -194.36-1.66 -11608

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 10:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU