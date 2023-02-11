Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 3.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.26% to Rs 6.65 croreNet profit of Southern Gas rose 3.13% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.26% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.658.78 -24 OPM %8.877.52 -PBDT0.780.79 -1 PBT0.340.39 -13 NP0.330.32 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU