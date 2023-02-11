Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 3.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.26% to Rs 6.65 crore

Net profit of Southern Gas rose 3.13% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.26% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.658.788.877.520.780.790.340.390.330.32

