JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Cressanda Solutions appoints MD and CEO
Business Standard

Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 3.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 24.26% to Rs 6.65 crore

Net profit of Southern Gas rose 3.13% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.26% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.658.78 -24 OPM %8.877.52 -PBDT0.780.79 -1 PBT0.340.39 -13 NP0.330.32 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU