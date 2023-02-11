Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilGolkonda Aluminium Extrusions reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
