Euro Leder Fashion reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 8.44 croreNet profit of Euro Leder Fashion remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.447.05 20 OPM %5.090.14 -PBDT0.240.24 0 PBT0.100.13 -23 NP0.100.10 0
