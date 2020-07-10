JUST IN
Span Divergent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.78% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net Loss of Span Divergent reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.78% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 61.14% to Rs 9.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.736.13 -72 9.3824.14 -61 OPM %-102.890.16 --61.51-30.12 - PBDT-0.820 0 -5.27-8.02 34 PBT-1.76-0.90 -96 -8.72-11.64 25 NP-1.30-2.63 51 -7.77-12.17 36

