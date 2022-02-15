Spandana Sphoorty records PAT of Rs 45 crore in Q3 FY22

Spandana Sphoorty Financial reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 45.1 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 29.7 crore in Q3 FY21.

Total income during the quarter rose 2% YoY to Rs 349.9 crore.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 167.1 crore, up by 2% from Rs 163.1 crore in Q3 FY21.

Provision and write-off related to COVID-19 and others in Q3 FY22 amounted to Rs 103.1 crore, which is lower by 48% as compared with Rs 199.7 crore in Q3 FY21/

Spandana Sphoorty Financial is a rural-focused non-banking financial company and a microfinance lender (NBFC-MFI) with a geographically diversified presence in India.

The scrip shed 0.83% to currently trade at Rs 404 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)