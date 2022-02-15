Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Meera Industries Ltd, Weizmann Ltd, New Delhi Television Ltd and Arrow Greentech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 February 2022.

Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd crashed 11.24% to Rs 56.85 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6982 shares in the past one month.

Meera Industries Ltd lost 10.28% to Rs 99.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75669 shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 76.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12851 shares in the past one month.

New Delhi Television Ltd slipped 9.98% to Rs 158.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57901 shares in the past one month.

Arrow Greentech Ltd dropped 9.98% to Rs 121.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1674 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7141 shares in the past one month.

