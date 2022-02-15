Jindal Poly Films Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Repco Home Finance Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd and NLC India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 February 2022.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd tumbled 16.67% to Rs 1071.2 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 32730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16186 shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd lost 11.63% to Rs 229.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51775 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8558 shares in the past one month.

Manappuram Finance Ltd crashed 10.84% to Rs 127.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rossari Biotech Ltd corrected 8.66% to Rs 1034.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7602 shares in the past one month.

NLC India Ltd pared 5.65% to Rs 66.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

