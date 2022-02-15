Volumes spurt at Manappuram Finance Ltd counter

Manappuram Finance Ltd notched up volume of 355.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36.70 lakh shares

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 February 2022.

Manappuram Finance Ltd notched up volume of 355.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36.70 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.18% to Rs.128.35. Volumes stood at 82.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 20.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.74 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.16% to Rs.1,966.00. Volumes stood at 20.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Rossari Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 2.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45462 shares. The stock slipped 8.81% to Rs.1,031.80. Volumes stood at 46650 shares in the last session.

Cipla Ltd recorded volume of 69.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.93 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.98% to Rs.926.40. Volumes stood at 23.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd recorded volume of 54.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.62% to Rs.372.10. Volumes stood at 23.97 lakh shares in the last session.

