Caprihans India standalone net profit rises 204.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.15% to Rs 89.72 crore

Net profit of Caprihans India rose 204.26% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 89.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.89.7291.6902.771.853.661.042.865.721.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)