Caprihans India standalone net profit rises 204.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.15% to Rs 89.72 crore

Net profit of Caprihans India rose 204.26% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 89.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales89.7291.69 -2 OPM %02.77 -PBDT1.853.66 -49 PBT1.042.86 -64 NP5.721.88 204

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:26 IST

