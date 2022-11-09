Caprihans India standalone net profit rises 204.26% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Caprihans India standalone net profit declines 69.38% in the June 2022 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up facility at Panipat
Barometers turn rangebound, breadth remains weak
Barometers trade with decent gains; realty shares in demand
-
Sales decline 2.15% to Rs 89.72 croreNet profit of Caprihans India rose 204.26% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 89.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales89.7291.69 -2 OPM %02.77 -PBDT1.853.66 -49 PBT1.042.86 -64 NP5.721.88 204
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU