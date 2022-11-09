Filatex India standalone net profit declines 65.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 1163.42 crore

Net profit of Filatex India declined 65.90% to Rs 25.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 1163.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 964.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1163.42964.953.9812.9750.69125.4234.08109.5725.1673.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)