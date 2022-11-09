JUST IN
Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the September 2022 quarter
Filatex India standalone net profit declines 65.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 1163.42 crore

Net profit of Filatex India declined 65.90% to Rs 25.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 1163.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 964.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1163.42964.95 21 OPM %3.9812.97 -PBDT50.69125.42 -60 PBT34.08109.57 -69 NP25.1673.78 -66

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:26 IST

