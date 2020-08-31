NHPC consolidated net profit declines 17.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 2779.48 crore

Net profit of NHPC declined 17.05% to Rs 772.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 930.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 2779.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2609.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2779.482609.9557.5862.411622.961752.531275.491349.14772.20930.89

