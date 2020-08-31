NHPC consolidated net profit declines 17.05% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 2779.48 crore

Net profit of NHPC declined 17.05% to Rs 772.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 930.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 2779.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2609.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2779.482609.95 6 OPM %57.5862.41 -PBDT1622.961752.53 -7 PBT1275.491349.14 -5 NP772.20930.89 -17

Mon, August 31 2020. 15:07 IST

