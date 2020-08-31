Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 25.32% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.92% to Rs 559.30 croreNet profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent rose 25.32% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.92% to Rs 559.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 614.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales559.30614.10 -9 OPM %1.591.65 -PBDT6.386.21 3 PBT5.084.87 4 NP3.963.16 25
