Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 25.32% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.92% to Rs 559.30 crore

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent rose 25.32% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.92% to Rs 559.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 614.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.559.30614.101.591.656.386.215.084.873.963.16

