Spice Islands Apparels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 58.06% to Rs 4.84 crore

Net Loss of Spice Islands Apparels reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.06% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.91% to Rs 17.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.8411.54 -58 17.0328.82 -41 OPM %-30.178.49 --25.25-5.73 - PBDT-1.38-0.54 -156 -4.10-0.78 -426 PBT-1.49-0.67 -122 -4.58-1.27 -261 NP-1.07-0.62 -73 -3.91-1.32 -196

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 13:35 IST

